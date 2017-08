TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Friday as materials stocks gained while telecom companies weighed after a regulator forced them to charge less for wholesale internet access.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.86 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,598.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)