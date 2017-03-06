FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 5 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as cheaper commodities weighs on resource stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday, with heavyweight banks, miners and other resource stocks weighing as oil prices softened as lower Chinese economic growth targets sparked renewed worries over excess supply and copper also slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 89.13 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,519.37 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

