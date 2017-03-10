TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy stocks benefited from a pause in oil's sharp price drop and as solid domestic and U.S. jobs data boosted sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.41 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,546.25 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)