BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy stocks benefited from a pause in oil's sharp price drop and as solid domestic and U.S. jobs data boosted sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.41 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,546.25 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
LONDON, March 23 British police named the man who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead as Khalid Masood, saying he had a string of criminal convictions but none for terrorism-related offences.