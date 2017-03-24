BRIEF-SAExploration signs three year agreement with Hocol S.A. to provide geophysical services in Colombia
* SAExploration signs three year agreement with Hocol S.A. to provide geophysical services in Colombia
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and after TransCanada Corp said the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.41 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,484.02, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* SAExploration signs three year agreement with Hocol S.A. to provide geophysical services in Colombia
LONDON, April 12 Money transfer company Transferwise, one of the biggest fintech firms in Europe, will move its European headquarters from London to mainland Europe by March 2019 in order to keep access to the single market after Brexit, its CEO said on Wednesay.