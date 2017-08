TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday in broad-based declines led by banks, but losses were tempered by higher gold prices, which bolstered precious metal mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index shed 76.41 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,466.92. The only gainers among the index's 10 key sectors were healthcare and materials, which includes mining companies.