TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as financial stocks helped propel the market higher, while Home Capital Group also gained after it said its savings deposit balances rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 79.29 points, or 0.52 percent, to 15,356.49. Eight of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simlon)