OSC review issues emerging market recommendations

TORONTO, March 20 (Reuters) - A Canadian review of practices involved in stock listings for companies from China and other emerging markets found a complex web of problems, including a lack of disclosure, the Ontario Securities Commission said on Tuesday.

A 24-page report, published Tuesday, recommended improvements in corporate governance practices and the quality of audits for such companies, the OSC said in a statement. It also recommended developing more transparent and consistent due diligence requirements for underwriters.