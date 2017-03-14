FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant
March 14, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 5 months ago

Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 (Reuters) - There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident.

The contractor, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said the explosion occurred around 2 p.m. local time.

Syncrude, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers received a call about the fire at 2:15 p.m. and are investigating. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Ethan Lou; Editing by Chris Reese)

