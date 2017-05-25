FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 3 months ago

Syncrude oil sands project to further cut shipments in May and June - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 25 (Reuters) - The Syncrude Canada oil sands project in northern Alberta is further cutting shipments of synthetic crude to customers in May and June because of a leak at the plant, two market sources said on Thursday.

Syncrude will reduce May shipments by 100,000 barrels and June shipments by 1 million barrels, the sources said. The cuts come on top of already reduced production forecasts for the facility in May and June as a result of maintenance work that was brought forward following a fire in March.

Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson declined to comment. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

