Syncrude oil sands plant to run at reduced rates in May and June - sources

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 (Reuters) - The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers saying there will be no change to its most recent May and June production forecasts, in which it expects to run at reduced rates, two trading sources said on Wednesday.

Syncrude expects to produce 5.3 million barrels in May and 6.6 million barrels in June as the 350,000 barrel-per-day capacity plant undergoes maintenance that was brought forward following a fire in March, the sources said. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai)