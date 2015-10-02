FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Syncrude resumes normal operations
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Syncrude resumes normal operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said normal operations have resumed at Canada’s largest synthetic crude project, Syncrude, following a fire in August.

The company is the largest stakeholder in the oil sands project in northern Alberta.

Syncrude had been running at reduced rates since a Aug. 29 fire at an upgrading plant.

There are six other partners in the Syncrude joint venture - Imperial Oil, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil, CNOOC Ltd unit Nexen, Sinopec and Suncor Energy .

Shares of Canadian Oil Sands were almost flat at C$6.18 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.