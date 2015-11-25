Paris attacks a reason Canada slowing Syria migrant flow, PM says

OTTAWA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada decided to push back its deadline for accepting 25,000 Syrian refugees in part because of public security concerns after the Paris attacks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The federal government on Tuesday announced it was aiming to welcome the refugees by the end of February rather than Jan. 1 and said all necessary security checks would be carried out in the region rather than in Canada.

Critics said the initial plan was too ambitious and would lead to rushed security procedures, especially in the wake of the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

“One of the things that changed with Paris was the perception that Canadians had ... (they) had a few more questions,” Trudeau told reporters in London when asked about the new deadline.

“The important thing is to be able to reassure Canadians that absolutely everything is being done to keep Canadians safe and therefore ensure these refugees are welcomed as new Canadians and not a cause for anxiety or division within the population,” he said in the televised remarks.

Canada will spend up to C$678 million ($510 million) over six years flying in the refugees from Turkey, Syria and Jordan and then helping resettle them. The first flight is due to leave from the region early next month.

Trudeau said Canadians needed to show they understood that “people fleeing terrorism are working very hard to leave it behind them.”

He added: “When those 25,000 new Canadians begin to integrate into families ... then many of the fears that come from not having personal connections and contacts with people will simply evaporate.” (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Andrew Hay)