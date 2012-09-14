UPDATE 1-Canada Competition Bureau sues telcos, says ads misled

* Seeking refunds to customers, C$30 million in penalties

* Says customers were misled to think premium services were free

* Premium services could cost C$10 per transaction, it says

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Friday it is suing the country’s three leading phone companies for what it said was the promotion of costly premium texting services, while giving the impression that they were free.

It is seeking C$10 million ($10.3 million) each from BCE Inc’s Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc, and Telus Corp, in addition to asking them to make full refunds to customers.

“Our investigation revealed that consumers were under the false impression that certain texts and apps were free,” said Competition Commissioner Melanie Aitken. “Unfortunately, in far too many cases, consumers only became aware of unexpected and unauthorized charges on their mobile phone bills.”

The arm’s length government agency said the premium-rate digital content in question, including things like trivia questions and ring tones, could cost up to C$10 per transaction, and up to C$40 for a monthly subscription, over and above standard text-messaging plans.

“The digital content at issue was offered through advertisements in popular free apps on wireless devices, as well as online, and consumers were led to believe that these products were free, when they were not,” the bureau said in a statement.

The legal proceedings are before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.