Canada moves to cap domestic wireless roaming rates

TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government said on Wednesday it would introduce legislation to cap domestic roaming rates charged by the nation’s wireless providers as part of a drive to lower consumer costs for telecommunications service.

Ottawa will introduce an amendment to the Telecommunications Act that will prevent wireless providers from charging other companies more than they charge their own customers for roaming mobile voice, data and text services.

The government said the measure would remain in place until the industry regulator - the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) - completes an review of the issue and makes a decision on whether to set limits on roaming rates.