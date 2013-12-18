FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada says wireless roaming cap sends signal ahead of auction
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2013 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

Canada says wireless roaming cap sends signal ahead of auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s plan to cap roaming rates that big phone companies charge their rivals sends a strong message encouraging wireless competition ahead of January’s auction of wireless spectrum, Industry Minister James Moore told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We think sending this important signal today more than a month ahead of the 700 (MHz) auction, ahead of the 2300 and 3500 auctions that are coming as well, that the status quo is not going to continue and that the gap between wholesale and retail is not appropriate and not conducive to greater competition for consumers,” he said in a telephone interview.

“That this is yet another ingredient that we think will help spur more competition in the marketplace, and that’s the ultimate goal of our policy.”

He said the decision to cap rates would level the playing field and force the big incumbent players to change their polices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.