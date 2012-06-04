Canada's Rogers sees growth in "Internet of things"

* Sees C$400 million market in Canada by 2015

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc , Canada’s largest wireless company, says the “Internet of things” - fridges that write shopping lists and smoke alarms that send text messages - will be a C$400 million ($384 million) market in Canada by 2015 and that it wants a significant share.

“$400 million is just the start. It’s just the beginning of what we think is an absolute explosion of opportunity in the M2M space,” Robert Bruce, president of the company’s wireless and cable units, said on the sidelines of a telecom conference on Monday.

M2M refers to “machine to machine” technology that allows an electronic device to capture, process and send information via a network that can then act on the data. M2M has also been dubbed “the Internet of things”.

Rogers, which has seen its leading position in wireless eroded in recent years, has already pushed into M2M with a home management system that links household machines.

Bruce said the company has teamed up with U.S.-based Axeda Corp, a cloud-computing developer, to offer a secure platform for businesses to use M2M applications. It has also partnered with U.S.-based M2M services company Jasper Wireless to help it launch billing and management systems.