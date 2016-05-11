FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada upholds broadcast regulator's decision on fiber-optic lines
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Canada upholds broadcast regulator's decision on fiber-optic lines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to show government upheld decision on sharing fiber-optic networks on Wednesday, not on capping wireless rates)

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada upheld a decision by the country’s telecommunications regulator that the biggest providers must share their ‘last mile’ fiber-optic connections, saying on Wednesday that the government was committed to enabling competition in the sector.

The government denied on Wednesday an appeal from BCE Inc , Canada’s largest telecommunications company, against the ruling by the country’s broadcast regulator, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

The CRTC decision means that firms that dominate the market will have to share what fiber connections they do have to homes and businesses. This will allow smaller firms to expand.

CRTC’s “decision strikes the right balance between the private sector having incentive to invest and consumers having a competitive choice,” Navdeep Bains, Canada’s minister of innovation, said in a statement. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.