Canada's Telus withdraws Mobilicity bid, newspaper says

TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s Telus Corp has withdrawn its bid to acquire struggling domestic wireless company Mobilicity, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a source it did not identify.

The Western Canada-focused telecom company has made several bids for the much-smaller company, formally known as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Wireless Inc, despite federal government opposition.

Telus, Mobilicity and court-appointed supervisors of the corporate restructuring weren’t immediately available for comment.