Canada raises C$2.11 bln in wireless airwaves auction
March 6, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Canada raises C$2.11 bln in wireless airwaves auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Canadian wireless operators paid C$2.11 billion ($1.68 billion) in an airwaves auction, Industry Minister James Moore said on Friday, with small operators paying far less than established players under a government plan to spur competition.

Rogers Communications Inc did not win any spectrum, while upstart Wind Mobile paid C$56.4 million for spectrum in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Wind rival Mobilicity did not bid.

$1 = $1.26 Canadian Reporting by Alastair Sharp

