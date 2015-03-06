Canada raises C$2.11 bln in wireless airwaves auction

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Canadian wireless operators paid C$2.11 billion ($1.68 billion) in an airwaves auction, Industry Minister James Moore said on Friday, with small operators paying far less than established players under a government plan to spur competition.

Rogers Communications Inc did not win any spectrum, while upstart Wind Mobile paid C$56.4 million for spectrum in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Wind rival Mobilicity did not bid.