Canada competition bureau approves Telus bid for Public Mobile

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Friday it would allow Canadian telecom company Telus Corp to buy all of struggling startup Public Mobile.

Industry Minister James Moore had approved the sale last month, saying it would not hurt consumers. The Conservative government is eager to boost competition in the wireless sector.

“The Bureau will continue to closely monitor the evolution of competition in Canada’s wireless telecommunications industry and take action where appropriate,” Commissioner of Competition John Pecman said in a statement.