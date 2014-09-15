FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vimpelcom to sell Wind Mobile stake to Canadian partner - source
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 15, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Vimpelcom to sell Wind Mobile stake to Canadian partner - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom Ltd has agreed to sell its stake in Canadian wireless carrier Wind Mobile to its current partner Globalive for around C$300 million ($272 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that the transaction would be partly funded by an investor group led by Canadian hedge fund West Face Capital Inc.

Vimpelcom declined to comment. A spokeswoman for West Face was not immediately available for comment.

1 US dollar = 1.1048 Canadian dollar Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.