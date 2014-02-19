FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada raises C$5.27 bln in wireless auction; Quebecor goes national
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

Canada raises C$5.27 bln in wireless auction; Quebecor goes national

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom companies have paid a combined C$5.27 billion ($4.78 billion), a record high amount, to secure licenses for prime airwaves on which they plan to build more powerful wireless networks, the federal government said on Wednesday, as a new national challenger looked set to emerge from Quebec.

The biggest national players - Rogers Communications , BCE Inc’s Bell, and Telus Corp - grabbed the lion’s share of the auction of 700 megahertz spectrum, which is valued for its ability to carry a signal over long distances and to penetrate buildings, making it useful for both urban and rural deployment.

But it was the wireless ambitions of Quebecor Inc’s Videotron unit that created the biggest splash, as the regional cable and wireless company used the spectrum auction to expand its reach outside its mostly French-speaking home base in Quebec.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.