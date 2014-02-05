FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada tightens rules on cellphone towers
February 5, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Canada tightens rules on cellphone towers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Wednesday it will tighten rules for the building of cellphone towers, responding to homeowner and community concerns that the often unsightly towers are proliferating without enough consultation.

“The placement of new cell towers is often a divisive issue in communities across Canada,” Industry Minister James Moore said in a statement. “It is essential that residents be at the center of the process to determine the location of a new tower, and it is up to the wireless industry to ensure that local voices are heard.”

All towers will now require such consultation, the government said.

Existing rules only require community consultation for towers more than 15 meters high.

