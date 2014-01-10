FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada sets 2500 Mhz wireless spectrum auction for April 2015
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

Canada sets 2500 Mhz wireless spectrum auction for April 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada will auction off another set of airwaves for wireless use, selling 2500 Mhz spectrum in April 2015 and structuring the rules in a way designed to boost competition, Industry Minister James Moore said on Friday.

Together with a 700 Mhz auction that is due to start next Tuesday and other changes, such as shared cellphone towers and caps on wholesale roaming rates, Moore told a Vancouver news conference that he was confident that wireless consumer prices would continue to fall.

