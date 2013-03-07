FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada sets Nov 19 auction date for prime 700 MHz spectrum
March 7, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Canada sets Nov 19 auction date for prime 700 MHz spectrum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Thursday it would start the process of auctioning prime wireless spectrum on Nov 19, setting the date as it announced plans to expand roaming and cell-tower sharing rules to help stimulate wireless competition.

It confirmed its intention, announced last March, to use the auction of prime 700 MHz spectrum to assure at least four competitors in each region of the country, limiting the incumbents such as BCE Inc to three of four prime blocks in each area.

The spectrum to be auctioned is highly valued for its ability to penetrate buildings and travel long distances.

