Canada telecom regulator says big players must share latest network
July 22, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Canada telecom regulator says big players must share latest network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GATINEAU, Quebec, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s telecommunications regulator decided on Wednesday that the country’s biggest providers will have to share their fibre optic network connections, a boost to smaller rivals that currently get to use the larger companies’ older infrastructure.

The decision will negatively affect major phone companies - principally BCE Inc and Telus Corp - to a greater degree than cable companies such as Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc because the former have invested much more to deploy the technology. (Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

