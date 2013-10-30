FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada minister blocks Telus-Mobilicity spectrum deal
October 30, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Canada minister blocks Telus-Mobilicity spectrum deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Industry Minister James Moore confirmed on Wednesday that the government has rejected a second attempt by wireless telecom company Mobilicity to transfer its spectrum licenses to Telus Corp.

“That transaction has not been approved,” Moore told reporters when asked about a proposed Telus deal with Mobilicity.

Moore confirmed he was referring to a second attempt by Telus to acquire the spectrum.

A spokesman for Mobilicity said the company remains in talks with Industry Canada officials about the matter. The company declined to provide further comment.

