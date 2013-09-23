FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada gov't sees lower telecoms prices after wireless auction
September 23, 2013 / 12:38 PM / 4 years ago

Canada gov't sees lower telecoms prices after wireless auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Industry Minister James Moore said on Monday he expects prices for mobile phone services to continue to decrease even after no major foreign players registered to bid in a January 2014 wireless spectrum auction.

Moore said the government’s policies designed to introduce more competition into the Canadian telecoms market have already benefited consumers.

“This trend will continue as a result of January’s auction,” he said in a statement. “In addition to this auction, our government will continue to aggressively pursue policies that ensure consumer interests are at the core of all government decisions.”

