Canada gov't sees lower telecoms prices after wireless auction

OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Industry Minister James Moore said on Monday he expects prices for mobile phone services to continue to decrease even after no major foreign players registered to bid in a January 2014 wireless spectrum auction.

Moore said the government’s policies designed to introduce more competition into the Canadian telecoms market have already benefited consumers.

“This trend will continue as a result of January’s auction,” he said in a statement. “In addition to this auction, our government will continue to aggressively pursue policies that ensure consumer interests are at the core of all government decisions.”