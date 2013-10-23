FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada allows transfer of spectrum to Telus from Public Mobile
October 23, 2013 / 9:27 PM / 4 years ago

Canada allows transfer of spectrum to Telus from Public Mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada will allow small telecommunications firm Public Mobile to transfer the license for a block of spectrum to Telus Corp, Industry Minister James Moore said on Wednesday.

Moore said in a statement he was satisfied that the transfer of G-block spectrum to Telus would not diminish competition in Canada’s wireless sector. Public Mobile acquired the block in 2008.

“G-block spectrum is not used for the latest data plans and smart phones in Canada and is of a significantly lesser value than other types of spectrum,” said Moore.

