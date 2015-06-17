FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto launches wireless service on subway stations
June 17, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto launches wireless service on subway stations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - Customers of Canada’s Wind Mobile will be able to use their mobile phones in underground subway stations in downtown Toronto after the company signed a deal with the city’s transit authority.

The Toronto Transit Commission said on Wednesday that commuters whose mobile devices run on the small Canadian wireless operator’s network can immediately make use of them at the St. George, Bay, and Bloor-Yonge stations, which are among the city’s busiest transit intersections.

The service will expand to several other downtown stops in coming months, the TTC said in a statement.

The chair of the TTC, Josh Colle, said the commission expects TTC riders using other cellular networks to have access to underground cellular service in the future.

It was not immediately clear how long Wind, a relatively small player in a wireless market dominated by national carriers Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp, and BCE Inc, would hold exclusive rights.

The project is being jointly built with BAI Canada, which owns and operates the TTC’s wireless communications network and aims to have wireless service at every subway station in 2017. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
