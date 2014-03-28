FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada bill to cap wholesale domestic wireless roaming rates
March 28, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Canada bill to cap wholesale domestic wireless roaming rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian government introduced legislation on Friday that would cap wholesale domestic wireless roaming rates as promised by preventing wireless providers from charging other companies more than they charge their own customers for wireless services.

The provision, included in an omnibus bill to implement February’s February budget, is designed to encourage smaller competitors to the large telecommunications companies.

Industry Minister James Moore announced plans for the cap on Dec. 18.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Leslie Adler

