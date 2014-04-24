FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian gov't plans decision on Telus' Mobilicity bid 'soon'
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian gov't plans decision on Telus' Mobilicity bid 'soon'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Industry Minister James Moore said on Thursday he plans to announce a decision soon on whether or not to approve Telus Corp’s C$350 million ($317.42 million) bid for Mobilicity.

The federal government has twice rejected previous Telus bids for the struggling wireless upstart on the grounds that a purchase would further concentrate ownership of wireless spectrum, the airwaves telecom companies rely on for booming mobile data use.

Moore noted those prior rejections and said Ottawa’s spectrum transfer policy had not changed.

“I will have a comment in more detail soon on that,” he said on a phone call with reporters. “With that particular transaction I’ll have more to say on that soon.”

Canada’s wireless industry is dominated by three companies: Telus, Rogers Communications, and BCE Inc.

$1 = 1.1027 Canadian Dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
