a year ago
Canadian financial firm TMX Group says it remains part of S&P index
#Market News
September 18, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Canadian financial firm TMX Group says it remains part of S&P index

Dan Freed

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canadian financial company TMX Group Ltd said on Sunday it had not been removed from a major Canadian index run by S&P Global Inc despite what a spokesman said was an erroneous press release by S&P unit Capital IQ Inc saying it had been removed.

TMX spokesman Shane Quinn told Reuters TMX had confirmed with S&P that it had not been removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

"We wanted to make sure the marketplace had the correct information," he said.

An S&P spokesman had no immediate response on Sunday night. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
