PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19
Sept 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 18 Canadian financial company TMX Group Ltd said on Sunday it had not been removed from a major Canadian index run by S&P Global Inc despite what a spokesman said was an erroneous press release by S&P unit Capital IQ Inc saying it had been removed.
TMX spokesman Shane Quinn told Reuters TMX had confirmed with S&P that it had not been removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
"We wanted to make sure the marketplace had the correct information," he said.
An S&P spokesman had no immediate response on Sunday night. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Sept 18 Contract negotiations between Canada's Unifor union and General Motors Co were scheduled to continue around the clock on Sunday ahead of a Monday night strike deadline, the union said, with the two sides still far apart on the key issue of investment.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 Television's biggest stars braved the red carpet heat ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, where the dramatization of O.J. Simpson's sensational 1995 double murder trial looked set to sweep to victory after an extraordinarily colorful year for U.S. television.