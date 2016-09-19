FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's TMX to stay in S&P index after misstatement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds statement from S&P spokesman)

By Dan Freed

Sept 18 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the owner of Canada's dominant stock exchange, said on Sunday it had not been removed from a major Canadian index run by S&P Global Inc despite what a spokesman said was an erroneous press release issued by S&P unit Capital IQ Inc that it had been removed.

S&P spokesman Soogyung Jordan confirmed TMX will remain in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

"Earlier today, we were notified of an erroneous alert posted to the S&P Capital IQ platform regarding the continued inclusion of the TMX stock in the S&P/TSX composite. We have researched the issue, removed the alert from the platform and are in the process of notifying all clients who received the alert. TMX continues to be a constituent of the Composite," he wrote via email.

Jordan declined to comment further. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
