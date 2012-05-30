FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta to seek C$10 billion from tobacco industry
May 30, 2012

Alberta to seek C$10 billion from tobacco industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta will file a lawsuit against tobacco manufacturers seeking C$10 billion ($9.7 billion) to recover healthcare costs from smoking-related illnesses, the province’s government said on Wednesday.

The government said in a statement it has retained Tobacco Recovery Partners LLP, a consortium of law firms, to file the suit on its behalf, but did not specify when the filing will be made.

Alberta will be the fifth Canadian province to file suit against the tobacco industry.

