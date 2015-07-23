Canada court waives C$1.13 bln deposit in Quebec smoking case

MONTREAL, July 23 (Reuters) - A Canadian appeal court ruled on Thursday that three major tobacco companies will not have to make a preliminary deposit of C$1.13 billion ($867.56 million) as they appeal a case that awarded more than C$15 billion in damages to Quebec smokers.

Imperial Tobacco Canada, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc, JTI-Macdonald Corp, part of Japan Tobacco Inc, and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a subsidiary of Philip Morris International - had originally been ordered by a lower court judge to deposit the amount in trust with their attorneys.