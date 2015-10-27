Canada court orders tobacco giants to set aside almost C$1 bln

TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A Canadian appeal court ruled against two major tobacco companies on Tuesday, ordering them to set aside a combined C$984 million ($742 million) while they challenge a historic damages payment awarded to smokers in the province of Quebec.

Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd - a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc - must put aside C$758 million and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a subsidiary of Philip Morris International - must deposit C$226 million, the Quebec Court of Appeal said.