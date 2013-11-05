FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto mayor apologizes for crack smoking, will not resign
November 5, 2013 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

Toronto mayor apologizes for crack smoking, will not resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toronto Mayor Rob Ford apologized profusely on Tuesday for smoking crack cocaine and promised he would never make the same mistakes again, but insisted he would stay in his job and run for office again next year.

“I want to be clear. I want to be crystal clear to every single person. These mistakes will never, ever, ever happen again,” a red-faced Ford told a massive crowd of reporters outside his office.

“I was elected to do a job and that’s exactly what I‘m going to continue doing,” he said.

