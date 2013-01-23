FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada, Ontario invest C$34 mln in Toyota plant
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Canada, Ontario invest C$34 mln in Toyota plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian and Ontario governments will invest nearly C$34 million ($34 million) to help re-tool a Toyota Motor Corp plant in Cambridge, Ontario, so it can produce a hybrid version of the Lexus sport utility vehicle.

It will be the first hybrid to be built in Canada, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in announcing the investment at the southern Ontario plant on Wednesday, along with Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty.

The federal and provincial governments will each provide C$16.9 million.

$1=$1.00 Canadian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.