Canada, Ontario invest C$34 mln in Toyota plant

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian and Ontario governments will invest nearly C$34 million ($34 million) to help re-tool a Toyota Motor Corp plant in Cambridge, Ontario, so it can produce a hybrid version of the Lexus sport utility vehicle.

It will be the first hybrid to be built in Canada, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in announcing the investment at the southern Ontario plant on Wednesday, along with Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty.

The federal and provincial governments will each provide C$16.9 million.

$1=$1.00 Canadian)