OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s export credit agency released an upbeat forecast for 2012 on Thursday, forecasting 7.1 percent growth in exports on the back of “outstanding” momentum fueled in part by a strong U.S. recovery.

Export Development Canada said Canadian exports would grow by 7.3 percent in 2013 and predicted a real, sustainable global recovery would start toward the end of 2012.