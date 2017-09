OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - Canada faces difficult choices in talks on a proposed 12-country Pacific trade pact and is doing its best to protect national interests, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Canada is under increasing pressure from the United States and other nations to start dismantling its system of milk quotas and import tariffs that try to ensure steady prices for farmers. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)