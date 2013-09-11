FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada crash investigators seek tougher rules on dangerous goods transport
September 11, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

Canada crash investigators seek tougher rules on dangerous goods transport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canadian investigators probing a train disaster that killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, urged U.S. and Canadian regulators on Wednesday to review the processes for transporting or importing dangerous goods to ensure proper documentation.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB), which does not have the power to impose changes, said in a release that test results showed the crude being transported in the tank cars that crashed into Lac-Megantic were not accurately documented and had a lower flash point, explaining in part why it ignited so quickly.

