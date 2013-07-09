Montreal, Maine & Atlantic exec says safety record reasonable

CALGARY, Alberta, July 9 (Reuters) - Ed Burkhardt, chairman of the railway involved in the deadly train derailment at Lac-Megantic, Quebec, over the weekend, said on Tuesday the company will no longer leave trains unattended or change crews at the small town near the province’s border with Maine.

In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, Burkhardt said the safety record of the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway was reasonable, particularly compared with other short-line rail operators. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)