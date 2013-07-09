FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police open criminal probe into Canadian blast, say terrorism unlikely
July 9, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Police open criminal probe into Canadian blast, say terrorism unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAC MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 9 (Reuters) - Canadian police said on Tuesday they had opened a criminal probe into Saturday’s fatal fuel train blast in the town of Lac-Megantic, an explosion they said was unlikely to have been caused by terrorism.

Police also raised the death toll to 15 from 13 and said the total number of dead and missing was 50. Police spokesman Michel Forget gave few details of the investigation and said it was unclear whether it would lead to criminal charges being filed. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

