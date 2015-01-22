FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Freight train derails in downtown Winnipeg, no injuries
January 22, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Freight train derails in downtown Winnipeg, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds further comment from CN Rail)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Nine cars on a westbound freight train went off the track in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba, during rush hour on Wednesday, but there were no injuries and no leaks, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway Co said.

Seven of the cars were loaded with sand and two were empty, said Brent Kossey, a manager with the railway company. Kossey said crews were on site working to restore the line to service.

The railway said the train, which originated in Winnipeg, was inspected before departure and the cause of the incident is under investigation. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Paul Tait)

