Train derails in Ontario, at least one dead-reports
February 26, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 6 years

Train derails in Ontario, at least one dead-reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A passenger train derailed near Burlington in southern Ontario on Sunday, killing at least one person, according to media reports.

The VIA Rail train, which was travelling from Niagara Falls to Toronto with about 75 passengers, derailed at 1530 EST (2030 GMT), according to Postmedia News. The train was reportedly leaking fuel after the derailment, Postmedia News said.

VIA Rail, which is owned by the Canadian government, was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the Halton Regional Police was unable to provide any details on the derailment. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Paul Simao)

