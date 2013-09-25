FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian freight train derails in Saskatchewan, spills some oil
September 25, 2013 / 3:58 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian freight train derails in Saskatchewan, spills some oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway freight train derailed near the town of Landis, Saskatchewan, on Wednesday, sending 16 cars off the tracks, one of which was leaking oil, police said.

There were no injuries and a small grass fire sparked by the derailment was extinguished, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has sent an investigator to the site, to the west of Saskatoon.

Canadian rail shipments have been under scrutiny since the July disaster in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, when a runaway train carrying crude oil from North Dakota’s Bakken field derailed and exploded, killing 47 and destroying the town’s center.

The disaster, which followed a series of smaller spills, focused attention on ever-rising volumes of crude shipments on Canadian railroads. Canadian crash investigators have already called for tougher rules for the transport of dangerous goods.

Canadian National Railway was not immediately available for comment and no information was available on the cargo that the train was hauling or where it was going.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
