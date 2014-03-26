FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada bill to require railways to move minimum grain volume
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Canada bill to require railways to move minimum grain volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian government introduced legislation on Wednesday that would require the country’s two big railways, Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, to each move at least 500,000 tonnes of grain weekly from April 7 to Aug. 3, 2014.

Canada’s Conservative government ordered the railways on March 7 to more than double their weekly grain movement over a four-week period. (Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

