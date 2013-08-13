FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

August 13, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Canada suspends operating license for Quebec disaster railroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday suspended the operating license for the rail firm involved in last month’s deadly Quebec tanker train disaster, saying the company did not have enough third party liability insurance.

The order by the Canadian Transportation Agency covers both Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway and its Canadian subsidiary. MMA filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and the United States last week in the wake of the July 6 derailment and explosion that killed 47 people.

